Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 163,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 780,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.5% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 896,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after buying an additional 258,631 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

