Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 1,944 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 981.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

