Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

