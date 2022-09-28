Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $180.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

