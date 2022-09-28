Horan Securities Inc. Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,195,000 after acquiring an additional 214,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,895,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

