Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of HOVNP opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $24.09.

