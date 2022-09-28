Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $19,662.52 or 1.00397709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $372.99 million and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 18,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.htokens.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

