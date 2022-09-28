Hush (HUSH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601,067.34

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $601,067.34 and $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00285046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00106036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

