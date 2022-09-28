Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

HUT opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

