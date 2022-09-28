Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

