IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities downgraded IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.