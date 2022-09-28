iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,032. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

