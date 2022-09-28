Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.96 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

