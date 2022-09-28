Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 17,224,100 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

