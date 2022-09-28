Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.56.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

