Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $150.78. 26,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

