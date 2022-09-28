Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $464.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,993. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $456.51 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.19. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

