Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 301,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.