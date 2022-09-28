Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.