Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $119.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,848. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

