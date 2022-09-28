Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 71,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,215 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IYE traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 86,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,593. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.