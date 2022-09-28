Iconic Token Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
