IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the August 31st total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of IMARA
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMARA Stock Up 1.4 %
IMARA Company Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
See Also
