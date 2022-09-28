IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the August 31st total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

