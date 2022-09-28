Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMBBY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

IMBBY stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

