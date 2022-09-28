Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 17373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$51.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

