Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in September

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Indra Sistemas stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

