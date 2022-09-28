InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

IFIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 27,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. InFinT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

