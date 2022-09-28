Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ IPAXW remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,196. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAXW)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.