Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IPAXW remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,196. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

