Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,349. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ingles Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $250,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.