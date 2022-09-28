Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,349. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $250,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

