Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 4.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.7 %

PDEC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.