Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inpex Stock Up 0.9 %

Inpex stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 217,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Inpex has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

