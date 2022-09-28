Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 25,242,550 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 565.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

About Inpixon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inpixon by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

