Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

