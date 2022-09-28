Insider Buying: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Buys 25,627 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 976 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £250,119.52 ($302,222.72).

James Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, James Gibson bought 22,222 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £249,997.50 ($302,075.28).

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

BYG traded up GBX 27 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,027 ($12.41). 669,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

