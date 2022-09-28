Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys 617 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood purchased 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $15,363.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

