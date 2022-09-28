Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires 104,550 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider John Le Poidevin bought 104,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149,506.50 ($180,650.68).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

Shares of International Public Partnerships stock traded down GBX 1.21 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141.39 ($1.71). 16,521,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,681. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 785.56.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Further Reading

