Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases 146 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($181.71).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($181.75).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.25 ($1.24). 7,941,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,224. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.35. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Marks and Spencer Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

