Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases 146 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($181.71).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 122 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($181.75).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.25 ($1.24). 7,941,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,224. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.35. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.05 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Further Reading
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.