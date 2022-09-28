Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires 16,779 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 16,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,577.51 ($13,989.26).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,425 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,684.25 ($14,118.23).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 69.23 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3,633.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.42. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

