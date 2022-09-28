Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 1,701,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,145,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

