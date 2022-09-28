Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSY stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.30. 835,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,290. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

