Instadapp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.07 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Instadapp has a total market cap of $72.07 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Instadapp Coin Profile

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

