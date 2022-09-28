Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $227.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

