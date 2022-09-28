Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

