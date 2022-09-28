Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 179 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.75. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

