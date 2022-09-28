Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

