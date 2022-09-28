Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $85,330,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $48,540,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

