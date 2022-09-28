Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 235274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.