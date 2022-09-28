Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.64, but opened at 3.50. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.51, with a volume of 76 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on INTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

