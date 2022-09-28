Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.64, but opened at 3.50. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.51, with a volume of 76 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on INTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.73.
Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
