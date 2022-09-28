Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 21,342 shares.The stock last traded at $20.60 and had previously closed at $19.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.
Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
