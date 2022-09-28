International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

